The pain and agony of Alessandro Impagnatiello’s mother for what her son did to Giulia Tramontano

Those are days of great agony and sadness that Giulia Tramontano’s family members are experiencing, given the sad epilogue behind her disappearance. However, even the mother of Alexander Impagnetiello he wanted to tell us his opinion and what he thinks of his son.

Sabrina Paulis from her story she was very attached to the 29-year-old. She in fact she was the last person to see her alive, since she has accompanied and even brought her home after meeting the boy’s other girlfriend.

In a brief and heartbreaking interview with the correspondent de Live Lifeprogram that airs on Rai 1the woman wanted to express all her pain for what happened, she has never been able to hold back her tears. He stated:

My son Alessandro is a monster, I know. I ask Giulia’s forgiveness, as a mother, but I don’t know what to do. I ask her forgiveness for having such a child, I ask forgiveness of the whole family.

Ale wasn’t like that, believe me. I don’t know what happened. I still don’t believe it, I don’t believe it. I dare not imagine Giulia’s family members, I don’t want to imagine it. Mother Loredana is a fantastic person, she is the only thing to say. I have never seen it again and I don’t know if I will again. I would not forgive him, what he did is unforgivable, he will pay. Why did he do it? Why did you do it Alexander? You ruined everyone’s life!

Alessandro Impagnetiello’s mother last saw Giulia

Sabrina Paulis is unfortunately the last to have seen Giulia alive. From the woman’s account, they were a lot tied and during a visit to the couple’s home, to see the baby’s layette, the 29-year-old made it clear that she had suspects right on the possibility of a mistress.

However, just a few days later his doubts became certainties. This is because Alessandro’s other partner contacted her and showed her some photo of them together, even in the house of Senago.

From here the initiative of a was taken encounter. Unfortunately only a few hours later, Giulia lost her life. Her boyfriend was waiting for her at home and after ending her life, he tried to burn the body. In the following days however, he made everyone believe that it was a estrangement volunteer. Eventually framed by the agents, he collapsed and has confessed All.