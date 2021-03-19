To María Castro the phrase of “Cuate, here’s tomato!” it takes her back to childhood. «It is that I already have an age. This year I am 40. And happy to meet them, “he emphasizes. The famous ‘buddy’ appeared in that parodic advertisement for Orlando, a brand that has hired the actress as an ambassador for the recipe book ‘More than a tomato’. “My head is red for a reason,” she reasons. What this gourmand ex-contestant on ‘MasterChef Celebrity’ did not imagine is that fried tomato sauce is even suitable for baking … Next Saturday, Gastronomic Versatility Day, María will participate with chef Iván Sáez in a cooking course in the one who thinks to dare to cook a paella. “I have a Valencian husband so I am risking a lot,” he anticipates.

Currently focused on the tour of the theatrical work ‘La Coaierta’, directed by Bernabé Rico and interpreted by her, Gorka Ochoa and Miguel Hermoso, María Castro became known in series such as’ Without tits there is no paradise ‘or’ Amar es para forever’. But of versatility (not only gastronomic) it knows a lot. «I don’t know how to be still and I have reinvented myself many times. I work as a mother as well as an actress, I get into gastronomy, I set up a blog or I design a jewelry collection as I did last year ».

He has two girls, Maia and Olivia. The oldest is almost five years old, and the youngest is five months old. “Being a mother has changed my life overnight. The priorities now are different, like that it relocates you more in your place ». Her husband, José Manuel Villalba, also comes from the entertainment world. In fact, the two met eight years ago in the series ‘Vivo cantando’. Villalba has worked as a dancer in ‘Un paso otro’ and is responsible for the popular choreography ‘Lore Lore, Macu Macu’ from the series ‘Aída’. “But now he has an events company, and on top of that he studied osteopathy and exercises … So at home I have everything,” the actress proudly proclaims.

“When the confinement began I was two months pregnant and when I left my belly was already showing”



Born in Vigo, a militant Galician, Castro is nevertheless the only redhead in her family “along with my grandmother, who died two years ago. She had nine children and nine grandchildren and the only one who came out like that was me ». She is the youngest of three siblings. “The unexpected,” he added, “because my sister is ten years old and my brother is nine.” And she admits having been pampered, but not spoiled. “They have always given me a lot of affection and a lot of pampering, but when it was no, it was no.” As a young girl, Maria was a rhythmic gymnast. “That made me a very disciplined person and very demanding of myself. With others I am more tolerant. And yes, it was a whirlwind since I was a child … «I have always been very non-stop. Once I went to do I don’t know what, I came back, I told my brother about it and he said: ‘Maria, it can’t be that you leave home for an hour and tell me two.’ My father is the same, I have gone out to him ».

“I eat everything except sushi”



She assures that never, not even when she was a gymnast, did she diet. “I eat in small amounts but several times a day.” And everything except sushi … «I don’t like it. I have tried it in every way and I just didn’t get the point. I must have been a fish in another life, “he jokes.

The cuttlefish with tomato and the corn pie with scallops are the dishes that he embroiders. Although he confesses that, when he left ‘MasterChef’, after having measured during eight programs with Paz Vega, Ona Carbonell and Santiago Segura, he was dragging such culinary stress that “I spent a month ordering food at home.” The pandemic forced her to go back into the kitchen.

“Sometimes I think that with more character I would have done better in life. I can bring out the genius, but I am not to impose myself »



“When the confinement began, I was two months pregnant, when I left my belly was already showing and people asked me: But what happened?”, She says with a laugh. She got used to going to the ultrasounds alone and when she gave birth came the added fears … «I thought that if I tested positive, the girl would have to go home without me, and without her being able to breastfeed. But I’m not very scared -he says-. I never got overwhelmed. Maria often says that she has a sixth sense, a very “meiga” intuition that makes her “have sensations.” The last one was predicting the pregnancy of a neighbor.

A cliché about redheads is to consider them women of arms to take. María Castro has heard it many times. But he doesn’t agree very much … «I sometimes think that if I had had more character, my life would have been better. I can bring out my genius in very specific moments, but I’m not very imposing either. I can throw a three-minute tantrum and automatically relativize it and move on to something else. I am not to keep insults to myself, nor do I know what resentment is ».