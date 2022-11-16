Raoul Bova declares in an interview that he doesn’t know how to act

Raoul Bova doesn’t know how to act: it is the actor himself who declared it in an interview given on the occasion of the release of The Christmas Showthe last film in which he stars.

Interviewed by The messenger, the interpreter has in fact declared: “I don’t know how to act, I’m the first to say it. I made a fortune with just one expression, then I learned a couple more (he laughs heartily, ed). Technically I’m a mess, but I’ve always put my heart into it. The truth comes before the acting”.

Among the anecdotes told by Raoul Bova during the interview, there was also the one related to the “catastrophic audition that in 2003 prevented me from filming tomb Raider“.

“I felt the pressure and got all the lines wrong – he confessed – so they took Gerard Butler in my place. Years later, on the set of The Tourist, Angelina Jolie confessed that she was rooting for me… maybe, if I had passed the audition, I would still be in Hollywood. But I’m delighted with how it went.”

Of his latest film he says that it is a “gentle film that has no auteur pretensions but gives a smile to the audience experienced by Covid, war, worries. It’s not little. I recently shot too Greta and true stories, environmental fairy tale. Now I dream of a new comedy with Paola Cortellesi”.