Kevin Kühnert as guest at “Markus Lanz” © Screenshot: ZDF-Mediathek / Markus Lanz

The “Markus Lanz” round will discuss the Social Democrats. It becomes clear that the relationship between Chancellor Scholz and SPD General Secretary Kühnert could be better.

At “Markus Lanz” on Tuesday evening, the newly crowned SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert explained right from the start that he and Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) hardly know each other. He speaks with him from politician to politician, of course, but: “How the person Olaf Scholz ticks behind it and what he thinks about when he sits at home in front of the television – I don’t know.” not “terribly relevant”.

Who is Olaf Scholz? “Markus Lanz” round fishes in the dark, even SPD General Secretary Kühnert does not know

“Really? Is it all so sober? ”, Talkmaster Lanz can hardly believe it,“ I don’t think so. You sit across from each other, don’t you get a feeling for what kind of person it is? ”“ Sure, in a transition phase like the one at the moment, you also occasionally talk about some really interpersonal things on the side. Because I’m interested in that too, of course: After 16 years, Angela Merkel is moving into the Chancellery. Then you also ask: What is it like at the moment? How do you experience these first days? Those are special milestones in your own political life. “

Kevin Kühnert thinks “Markus Lanz” is voyeuristic – “But that’s okay too”

Talk host Lanz describes his theory of the Chancellor’s two brain waves: “I always have the feeling that there is the main brain wave that runs. And then there’s a second one who controls what the first one does. And the result is that nothing tumbles out of him that could be dangerous to him. ”While Lanz speaks, Kühnert nods to himself, looking at the studio monitors, which can only be guessed for half a second, because when he was there his own Seeing nod, it ends abruptly. “How do you experience him, Mr. Kühnert?” Asks the host, “if you ask him things in the hope of a clear answer – does he answer you?”

“When I talk to him, I usually ask him political questions,” Kühnert begins, but Lanz interrupts: “We do that here too.” “Well,” says Kühnert, “occasionally there’s a little something atmospheric And voyeuristic things are included, but that’s also completely okay. ”“ Has already arrived, in office, you can tell. ”, Lanz plays the snatched man. Kühnert adds with a smile, before answering the actual question: “No – I get very precise answers.” As an example, he cites the work on the coalition agreement; in the event of any queries, Kühnert’s working group received precise and expert information from the Chancellor.

Is SPD General Secretary Kühnert really behind Chancellor Scholz? Markus Lanz has his doubts

And Kühnert as General Secretary of the SPD – how much will he support the Chancellor in the future? Scholz defended the actions of Gerhard Schröder (SPD) during his time as General Secretary, explains journalist Lars Haider: “The General Secretary has to be the one who goes in front of the cameras when things get tough or when the others don’t want to speak when an election is lost is. “Scholz may not have been enthusiastic about the Harz laws himself,” but then he had this role back then. And then you have to fulfill this role whether you want to or not. Otherwise, from my point of view, you are in the wrong place as General Secretary. ”“ That means you will have to throw yourself in front of Olaf Scholz in the future, Mr. Kühnert ”, states talk show host Lanz.

“Whenever I have the feeling that he is being attacked unjustly, I will of course do so,” replies Kühnert. “And if he’s rightly attacked, what then?” Asks Lanz and adds: “You have done everything to prevent Chancellor Olaf Scholz. And now you have to defend Chancellor Olaf Scholz with everything you have. “Kühnert does not distance himself from Lanz’s submission, remains calm and answers soberly:” He must be able to function as Chancellor if we do what we set out in the coalition agreement want to implement. It’s logical. In this respect, my actions and actions are largely geared towards ensuring that they can be successful in office. Wouldn’t it be strange if not. “

“Markus Lanz” – these were his guests on December 14th

Kevin Kühnert (SPD) – politician

Ulrike Hermann – journalist

Veronika Grimm – economist

Lars Haider – journalist

Kühnert apparently looks towards the upcoming government with mixed feelings: “It’s just light and shadow in such a coalition,” he says, referring to the area of ​​building and living, “I’m very satisfied with what we wrote down ourselves while building. That we want to build 400,000 apartments every year in the future, that we will launch 100,000 low-priced, popularly known as ‘social housing’ every year so that the proportion of them will finally grow again. We are creating a new non-profit housing scheme, we can do better with climate protection in the building sector – all very well. I would have wished for, and expected, significantly more in the area of ​​tenancy law. ”The coalition agreement“ remained below what would have been necessary ”.

“Markus Lanz” – the conclusion of the show

“Markus Lanz” is devoted to the SPD in detail on Tuesday evening. SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert is in the Hamburg studio and surprised journalist Ulrike Herrmann by joining the SPD in 2005 – at the time of the Harz reforms that Kühnert fought against during his previous political career. Other things would have politicized him as a youth, such as the resistance to the Iraq war. The journalist Lars Haider knows Scholz well, which is why one or the other of his articles even make the distant Kühnert smile. Towards the end of the program, the economist Veronika Grimm debates with Herrmann between state and private investments about what the economic future of Germany could look like.

Hermann Racke