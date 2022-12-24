I don’t introduce you to mine: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Saturday 24 December 2022, at 21.20 on Rai 2, I don’t introduce you to my parents (Happiest Season), a 2020 film with a Christmas background starring Kristen Stewart and directed by Clea DuVall. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Abby and Harper have been engaged for some time, so much so that Abby ponders asking Harper to marry her. Christmas 2020 is approaching her and Harper, who has not yet introduced her girlfriend to the family, decides to have her partner accompany her to her birthplace. On this occasion, Harper will come out and reveal her happiness to everyone. Arrived at its destination, however, Abby will soon be overwhelmed by Harper’s family ménage, made up of mischief between brothers, pretentious parents and bulky ex-boyfriends. All of which will be a major obstacle to both Harper’s revelation and the couple’s stability.

I don’t introduce you to mine: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Never Meet Parents, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Kristen StewartAbby

Mackenzie Davis: Harper

Alison BrieSloane

Aubrey PlazaRiley Johnson

Dan LevyJohn

Mary Holland: Jane

Victor GarberTed

Mary Steenburgen: Tipper

Ana Gasteyer as Harry Levin

Jake McDormanConnor

Burl MoseleyEric

Sarayu Blue Carolyn McCoy

Streaming and TV

Where to see Never meet my parents on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 24 December 2022 – at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to watch the various Rai programs from a PC, tablets and smartphones.