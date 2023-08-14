Former president cites Bolsa Família beneficiaries to say that the situation “could get worse”: “If the economy does not work, there will be no one to work”

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that it is not possible “blow” in the PT (Workers’ Party) voter and, yes, who talks to him to show that “nothing is so bad that it can’t get worse”.

“I do not blame the PT voter. I don’t hit him. I talk to him. We talk to show that there is a saying that is always current: Nothing is so bad that it can’t get worse “said in interview exclusive to the channel I updated you recorded on August 1st and published this Sunday (13.Aug).

The statement was given while commenting on the outlook for the Brazilian economy. The former president used Bolsa Família beneficiaries as an example to reaffirm his thesis that the economic situation could get worse.

“You see a humble person, who lives with great difficulty, receives Bolsa Família, he thinks it can never get worse. He can”he said. “If the economy does not work, there will be no one who will work to generate taxes to pay that Bolsa Família for that person”he stated.

According to the former president, it is “common” in the political world, from councilor to senator, he wants to improve the country’s economy “with other people’s money”.

“I already had a dozen ministers in front of me asking for the head of Paulo Guedes (Former Minister of Economy) on account of that. The speed to have more money to serve”said Bolsonaro.

