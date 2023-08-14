Former president cites Bolsa Família beneficiaries to say that the situation “could get worse”: “If the economy does not work, there will be no one to work”
the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that it is not possible “blow” in the PT (Workers’ Party) voter and, yes, who talks to him to show that “nothing is so bad that it can’t get worse”.
“I do not blame the PT voter. I don’t hit him. I talk to him. We talk to show that there is a saying that is always current: Nothing is so bad that it can’t get worse “said in interview exclusive to the channel I updated you recorded on August 1st and published this Sunday (13.Aug).
The statement was given while commenting on the outlook for the Brazilian economy. The former president used Bolsa Família beneficiaries as an example to reaffirm his thesis that the economic situation could get worse.
“You see a humble person, who lives with great difficulty, receives Bolsa Família, he thinks it can never get worse. He can”he said. “If the economy does not work, there will be no one who will work to generate taxes to pay that Bolsa Família for that person”he stated.
Watch the president’s speech (1min56s):
Read more of the Bolsonaro interview:
According to the former president, it is “common” in the political world, from councilor to senator, he wants to improve the country’s economy “with other people’s money”.
“I already had a dozen ministers in front of me asking for the head of Paulo Guedes (Former Minister of Economy) on account of that. The speed to have more money to serve”said Bolsonaro.
Read below other statements by Bolsonaro to the Te Actualizei channel:
- COAF reports (Financial Activities Control Council): “My whole life, my whole family, leaking data from Coaf. One more time now. The MP was against the question of the search and seizure of my house. [A operação da Polícia Federal] Went to get my vaccine card. Everyone knows I didn’t get the vaccine. went to get the [meu] telephone”;
- fuel prices: “There really is a ticking time bomb on the oil issue. […] The signal now is that Petrobras will have to readjust the price of fuel”;
- Elections in the US and Argentina: “Trump is back, in my opinion”. […] I was in a city in São Paulo the month before last and there was an Argentine there who has been in Brazil for 20 years. And he said he’s going to vote because this (Javier) Milei is a bit crazy, just like I was”;
- pandemic management: “Pandemic it’s good you don’t talk too much because then it’s almost a crime. What happens: I fought for the doctor’s autonomy. No one knew about the disease, so let the doctor solve it”;
- municipal elections: “We are going to invest in municipal elections. I will participate, if I am in physical condition, I will participate a lot. And the big game will be 26 [2026] […] We will have at least one candidate in each state. And with the number 222. […] We will handpick these people”;
- Presidential elections: “I don’t know how I’m going to be at 26, if I’m going to remain ineligible or not. A lot can happen, but, you can be sure, I’m ineligible, I think I’ll work a lot harder than eligible. You’ll have to choose a reasonable, good name. So that he assumes and does not betray. When 1 senator, 2, half a dozen (deputies) feds betray, then, you can take it. Now, a president has to step up and take it seriously.”
#dont #hit #voters #talk #Bolsonaro
Leave a Reply