The date to accept the WhatsApp privacy policy update has passed. For now, users who did not give them the go-ahead on Saturday, May 15, continue to use the application without problem. The company will continue to show “For several weeks” a reminder to those who have not accepted. After those weeks, the reminder will be “persistent” and you can only interact with WhatsApp through notifications: when a message arrives you can respond, but you will not be able to access the list of chats.

There may be millions of people in that limbo, under the future guillotine of WhatsApp. Only the company knows the figure and, after the forcefulness of January, when they threatened to close their account to those who did not accept, this vagueness with the deadlines may indicate that there are many users still with doubts.

WhatsApp is the most widely used messaging application in Spain and Latin America. The company does not disclose figures, but no alternative comes close to it in the rankings. This overwhelming advantage generates an obvious network effect: if you use your mobile for messages, the most logical thing is to be on WhatsApp, where everyone is. In countries like Brazil, there are also companies that offer special rates where WhatsApp does not use mobile data, which does not involve spending.

But there are also people who decide not to use WhatsApp. EL PAÍS wanted to know why and has spoken with seven people who do not have the application on their mobile phones.

Refusal to transfer the data

WhatsApp is owned by Facebook, whose essential business model is advertising. The company seeks to refine the profiling of its customers (to show them personalized ads on Facebook and Instagram) or improve the options for companies to contact them on WhatsApp. For all this they need information about their users and there are people who have gotten tired. “Leaving WhatsApp is my resource for the tantrum of not going through the Facebook ring,” says Juan Escudero, a 68-year-old retiree living in Cantabria.

Isaac Tejero, a 48-year-old employee of the Basel trade fair (Switzerland), elaborates on their privacy concerns: “I am bothered by the amount of data they compile. That lightness with our personal data is not acceptable to me: location, time of transmissions, identifiers. I don’t like the profiling that they can create for commercial reasons or whatever. I think my data is worth more than the use of some free applications ”. Their reasons are common, but not unique.

Most of the people consulted value the calm they get when they leave WhatsApp. There are several types of tranquility. First, run away from spam (spam) well-meaning. “I save myself the endless dialogue-monologues of people who need to communicate that they have a new pet but it requires 35 lines, 50 emoji and dozens of punctuation and exclamation marks, as well as old jokes, Power Point stories of swans in a pond, postings endless sunshine accompanied by violins or invocations to saints and virgins ”, says Rosa Salom, 68, a university professor in Venezuela who has lived in Malaga for ten years.

For María Jesús Gullón, a 37-year-old product designer from Zamora, the problem was more serious. “I quit WhatsApp for my job and for the sake of my health,” he says. “I received notifications at any time, invaded my private life, did not disconnect from work, even became addicted. I was waiting all day to see if I received messages and if they had ‘read’ whatever I had sent, “he adds.

Do you lose connection with people? Yes.

In January this newspaper spoke with Mercè Porta, a 60-year-old former teacher from Barcelona. He had abandoned WhatsApp. One of his concerns was whether he would disconnect from friends and groups. Now it has been out of the application for four months and, indeed, it has happened. “I have lost contact with many people who do not have any other messaging system, especially groups,” he says, “and so far nothing happens.”

It is not the only case. In general, those who leave WhatsApp appreciate having returned to phone calls and leaving a kind of absurd social serenade where people talk for the sake of talking, just because they have access to a massive application. “My communication has been developed in speech and the circle of people who need to communicate with me is more precise, more direct and saves me the process involved in the protocols of this tool,” says Claudio Rojas, a 55-year-old visual artist living in Santiago From Chile.

The relief of not being on the phone all day

The continuous disconnection via notifications is also appreciated. “Seeing the type of use that people, in general, give WhatsApp as if it were a social network with continuous use makes me feel very little interest in getting into that dependency,” says José M., who does not give his last name , and that he adds that not even the work obligation would lead him to put WhatsApp in his daily life. “I would take a single line exclusively for it,” he explains.

Signal, the preferred alternative

All these users have decided not to use WhatsApp but they have not thrown their mobile or disappeared from the world. Almost all have alternatives similar to WhatsApp, but less widespread and therefore with fewer users. The favorite in six of the seven interviewees is Signal: “After trying several (Telegram, Wickr) the one that has convinced me the most is Signal”, says Escudero. “Except for the continuous location in real time, it has the rest of WhatsApp functions and the quality of calls is better,” he adds. Gullón only communicates by phone, email and SMS. A couple have Telegram downloaded and others use a Swiss payment app, Threema, or XMPP, an open instant messaging protocol.

The trap of being surrounded by users of the ‘app’

The advantage of many of these non-users is that they are surrounded by real WhatsApp users. “I always have the help of allies like my husband or my brother who continue to use Facebook and WhatsApp and can send messages to someone on my behalf or forward the answers to me,” says Salom.

Is this cheating? Rojas does not see it that way. “The use of the application here in Chile is hegemonic and therefore, even though you don’t want to find out, the pressure of your close ones makes it known to you,” he says, adding: “It’s a bit tragicomic, because the rest they filter the information according to the tray of your interests, they work like an amoeba that is related to the habitat and extracts what is necessary to feed you ”.

Escudero has sought a more sophisticated ruse to leave without disappearing. “I use a WhatsApp Business account with a fixed number just to stay in four groups,” he says. But he has canceled his old account with what except for those four invaluable groups, the conclusion for his life is similar to the rest. “Having deleted the account of my mobile number, I will lose attempts to contact me who intends to do it to my deleted account,” he says.

The learnings from being outside

This absence also allows them to observe incongruities in the world that has been created around WhatsApp. Porta goes to French class at a civic center. The school’s privacy regulations prevent sharing student emails with the teacher. So the class creates a WhatsApp group, with their phone numbers, for minor communication. “It’s a contradiction” in the way we manage our privacy, says Porta. She is the only one who is not in the group. “If one day the teacher warns that she is late, well I wait for her, and if no one appears, I disconnect,” she explains. Although he complains about the “improvisation and permanent availability that WhatsApp causes”, Porta prefers to wait and not know what to endure the serenade of messages in the application. “People do not know how to maintain the function of the groups: they have to share everything,” he says.

Since being out of WhatsApp, Salom has realized that each application generates its type of user. The activity on WhatsApp is more frantic and the “double check blue ”is already a legend in our lives:“ I have noticed that those who communicate through Signal tend to be more respectful of your time and patience than those who use WhatsApp, ”he says.

Our raw data is often just as valuable as the content itself. If a user does not have Facebook but is in three WhatsApp groups where most of its users are passionate about fashion and the groups have names such as “the elegant ones” and “I dress from Gucci”, it is easy to deduce their interests. José M. does not understand why companies are careless with where this data ends up: “Why can’t a company literally pay a pittance? [en servidores] to be the owner and responsible for the professional communication of its workers and puts them in the hands of Facebook instead? “

