The comment, a little more than piqued on closer inspection, could not be missed. Heather Parisi on tensions with her daughter Jacqueline Luna Di Giacomo. The young 24 year old, together with her partner Ultimo, announced in general enthusiasm (except for someone) to expect a child, without revealing the name yet.

A few months have passed and the silence of Luna’s mother, the iconic dancer Heather Parisi, was becoming increasingly heavy. Since the announcement, this “mutism” of the mother had fueled speculations about a possible removal between the two. A few hours ago, Heather chose to break the silence with a post on Instagram.

I don’t have to defend, protect or justify anything about my private life, I have never encouraged gossip and I won’t start now. Newspapers and TV use it to distract people. For me it’s the same as pornography.

The showgirl, who currently lives in China with the rest of her family, seems to have been in Italy recently. Yet, despite returning for a short period, there has been no confirmation of a meeting with daughter Jacqueline.

In her post, Heather Parisi reiterated that she wanted to keep the issue and the apparently uneasy relationship with her daughter and her partner Ultimo private. The showgirl continued in her post exposing herself and without reassuring about the relationship with daughter. “I find it disgusting that a public figure has to expose her private matters. I want to be judged for my work, for my ideas, for my battles, not for my personal life,” said the dancer.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline posted a story on Instagram showing her with her father, John of James. In the photo, the man affectionately hugs his daughter, caressing her belly. Below, the words “Nonno Nanni” accompanied by a little heart. It is not the first time that we see Jacqueline sharing images with her father, with whom she seems to have a very close and complicit relationship. A situation very different from the relationship with Heather Parisi.