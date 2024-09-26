Chihuahua. – The former Morena deputy and former president of the State Congress, Adriana Morena, said that she expects justice from the electoral courts, and confirmed that according to documented and public facts, she was a victim of political violence for gender reasons. She rejected Cuauhtémoc Estrada’s statements in the sense that the complaint against her is for political revenge, since she said she does not have time for situations as such, because she is busy with productive matters. “And I continue to wait for justice, the facts are documented there. I don’t have time for revenge. Women cannot be violated in life, much less in politics,” declared the legislator. She confirmed that in the eyes of her colleagues, the only “sin” she committed was accepting the presidency of Congress, which meant an opportunity for the growth of her political career, which they tried to truncate. Specifically, she said that the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Court of the Judicial Branch of the Federation took into account that she was left alone on two occasions in the plenary session, the boos and other acts that are a clear example of political violence, which will now be judged under a gender perspective. “The Superior Court ruling is a pleasant surprise but I am calm. My political career continues and does not stop because of them,” she concluded.