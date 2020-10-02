One month after the start of the school year, Parisian monuments and museums are rarely visited. The health crisis does not encourage visits. Illustration at the Musée de l’Orangerie and the Panthéon, in Paris.

At the Musée de l’Orangerie, the exhibition dedicated to the Italian painter Giorgio De Chirico has just opened. Eighty people are distributed among the four rooms. An honorable attendance for a weekday afternoon in the midst of a health crisis, but well below the current maximum level. Deborah is 29 years old, and like many visitors on that day, she frequents museums a lot: “I have the impression that it is very calm. I don’t feel like everyone has come back. I think there are a lot of retirees who don’t dare to come. There are not many young people either. I think there are a lot of people who are afraid to take the metro to come to museums in central Paris. “

In the permanent collections, which benefits from a new presentation. Here, despite the masterpieces presented, it is even quieter. About thirty people are there. Among these visitors, Blanche, a 77-year-old woman from Toulouse who came to spend four days in Paris with her grandchildren. She appreciates the current visit conditions: “They are ideal, really ideal. There is nobody. We went to the Louvre and it was the same. There were a lot of people in front of the Mona Lisa, of course, but we made lots of little discoveries. We took time. It was lovely.”

We suspected a little coming that it would be like that.Blanche, 77 years oldto franceinfo

“People should move, but we are also afraid. We have to provide life. Culture is important.” In the rooms that house the Water lilies by Claude Monet, the atmosphere is just as peaceful, in the absence of foreigners who represent 60% of visitors to the museum.

After the Orangery, direction the Panthéon. No waiting at the entrance to this vast monument which however welcomes only 40% of foreign visitors. Visitors are scarce. Only 14 people follow a guided tour and in just over an hour, around 15 others, mostly young people, walk through the doors. Among them, several foreign students like Jonathan, a 24 year old German. “There are very few visitors in all of Paris. I believe that during the summer, there were still a few people, but there, with the re-entry, there are few people. I also went to the Arc de Triomphe, there were very few people. The French aren’t coming either. “ French people nevertheless a little more present on weekends. Last Saturday, September 26, the Pantheon welcomed 1,400 visitors, a record in this period.

Slow traffic in Parisian museums and monuments: listen to Anne Chépeau’s report