Ex-minister says the president is an “unquestionable phenomenon”, but criticizes “narrative” about vaccines

Former Minister of Infrastructure and Republican pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, said that “does not have the gifts that Bolsonaro has”. The ex-minister participated in a sabbath of the portal UOL this Thursday (May 5, 2022).

According to Tarcísio, the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) faced problems such as “Argentine recession, water crisis, Ukraine war and pandemic”. For Tarcísio, the way in which the Chief Executive guided these difficulties makes him a “unquestionable phenomenon”.

“I have to learn from him. [Bolsonaro] good things, listen to his teachings and advice”he added.

despite saying “apprentice” of the chief executive, the former minister said that “often” don’t agree with Bolsonaro. He said he disagreed with the president over Covid-19 vaccines. “At attitudes were correct, but the narrative was wrong”, stated.

Tarcisio said that Bolsonaro “defends itself from attacks and ends up sounding like an offense”. Mentioned reactions to pardon given to federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ). “He used a constitutional remedy granted to the Presidents of the Republic”he said.

The Republican stated that he must have a candidate for deputy of the PL, President Bolsonaro’s party. Previously, the former minister planned join the PLbut ended up going to the Republicans. In the interview, Tarcísio said that his move to subtitles was a strategy to build “bridges” for Bolsonaro.