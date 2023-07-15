“I don’t forgive myself for leaving her alone!” The pain and agony of the husband of Elisa Roveda, the woman who killed her child

These are days of great anguish and sadness that the family members of Elisa Roveda, seeing what he did. Her husband, who has just left the Carabinieri barracks, wanted to talk about his agony and the sadness she is feeling in these hours.

The 45-year-old woman has recently begun to suffer from depression. In fact, the husband said that he thought about preparing the food and that he did the shifts with his grandmother and an aunt. They tried to leave her alone as little as possible. Maurice Baiardi in an interview he said:

I’m also no longer there. I will never be able to forgive myself for leaving her alone, for going to work. He wasn’t well, but such a thing was unimaginable. All seemed quiet that morning. Elisa woke up and told me to go, not to worry, to feel better.

The father of the family now says he is destroyed by what he is experiencing. He can’t give himself peace, as they had called him that morning for an urgent delivery. For this reason he left the house 30 minutes earlier than expected, the time needed to commit the crime.

The crime committed by Elisa Roveda

The drama unfolded in the early morning of Friday 14th July. In the family home in via Mezzena, in the municipality of Vogheroin the province of Pavia.

Elisa Roveda remained alone with her son for approx an hour. But when her grandmother came to help her, she found the baby lifeless on the bedwhile his daughter was next to him in a strong state of shock.

When the doctors arrived, he was gone nothing to do. The mother confessed to her crime only after the arrival of the Carabinieri, but since then she has been hospitalized in psychiatry and turns out to be sedated.

At the moment she is not yet ready to face a interrogation and then to formalize his arrest. Now only further investigations will shed light on this serious episode, which led to the disappearance of a child he was supposed to turn one year old at the end of the month.