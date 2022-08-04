In one of the episodes of the reality show “In the SOOP: Friendcation”south korean actor Park Seo Jun, opened up to his friends Peakboy, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik and BTS’s Vwith those who make up the Wooga Squadwith respect to how exhausting his artistic career has been latelyregretting not having enough time to take a well-deserved break.

It all started when the Wooga Squad was moving to a location in Goseong, Gangwon Province, South Korea, where they traveled last winter, to film the reality show “In the SOOP: Friendcation”.

“In the SOOP: Friendcation” with the Wooga Squad, broadcast on JTBC and Disney+.

During the journey, V for BTS them asked his dear friends if they had a wish list. actor and singer Park Hyung Sikshared that before dying, he wants go skydiving and fly in a helicopter to the top of a mountain and ski down. the rapper peakboy mentioned that this year I would take some family portraits.

For his part, the actor Choi Woo Shikexpressed his desire to Directing and/or producing a movie, series, or variety show. While Kim Taehyung, better known as vsaid you want live abroadin a place surrounded by nature.

Park Seo Jun, He stated that lately that has been his biggest concern, there is nothing he wants to dobecause everything becomes work.

It’s not bad to feel a certain emptiness, I began to wonder why I lived without rest, when I can be happy, without having such a busy life.

Park Seo Joon is one of the most recognized actors in South Korea.

Likewise, confessed to his friends from the Wooga Squad that he loves acting, however, he hasn’t been feeling the emotions he was experiencing earlier in his career. “I like filming and I really enjoy it, but I no longer feel the emotion I felt at the beginning, I’m at a time when I feel that (internal) conflict, I think I’m starting the second stage of my life as an actor (and personally) “.

Park Seo Joon, 33 years old and originally from Seoul, South Korea, He debuted as an actor in 2011, in the movie “Perfect Game”. She has starred in several K-Dramas such as “Kill me, heal me”, “She was pretty”, “Hwarang: The Beginning”, “What’s wrong with Secretary Kim?”, “Itaewon Class” and others.

He has also starred in such films as “Midnight Runners,” “The Divine Fury” and “Dream.” she had a special cameo in the acclaimed and award-winning film “Parasite”by South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho.

As part of his career, he has been the host of Music Bank, awards such as the SBS Drama Awards, has done various advertising campaigns, participated in some music videos and more.

In his talk with the Wooga Squad, Park Seo Joon regretted that he did not get enough rest, given the hard work he has had in the past years. “Talking about this is already a break,” his friend Choi Woo Shik told him, to which Peakboy reiterated that it’s important to rest.

At this, regarding the vacation taken to film “In the SOOP: Friendcation,” Park Seo Joon blurted out, “We’re having a good break.”