These are the words of the man regarding the murder of his daughter

For the disappearance of Clear Charterhis Pope don’t try hate towards the mom, who took her daughter away from her in a terrible way. However calls for justice. These are the words of Piero Carta, father of the 13-year-old girl who was stabbed by her mother on Saturday 18 February in their home in Silì, a hamlet of Oristano, in Sardinia.

I know no hatred, not even for those who committed this atrocity, but I await justice.

These are the words of Peter Carta. The man had been separated from Chiara’s mother for some time. Her woman, 52-year-old Monica Vinci, on Saturday 18 February 2023, decided to take her daughter away from her forever. In a letter written to his daughter’s schoolmates, who was in eighth grade, the father wanted to thank her friends for their closeness.

I thank you for the solidarity shown in the most tragic moment of my life, the death of a daughter that no father would ever want to see.

Piero Carta addresses the principal, the professors, the classmates who attended the school together with Chiara third C of the Comprehensive Institute of Oristano. The man says he feels compassion, but wants justice for Chiara. Their relationship was beautiful, but her ex took away the most beautiful flower of her.

Chiara Carta, the father writes a letter of thanks to his classmates

I will always remember her as a serene, polite and sunny girl who was going towards life, like all girls her age, she loved listening to modern day music, rap and trappers, surrounding herself with many friends without making distinctions.

These are the words of the non-commissioned officer of the Municipality of Oristano, who then adds: