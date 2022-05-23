Singer Scialpi has economic problems so big that they can’t even pay for basic medical care. The performer of many successful songs told about a difficult moment in her life. She now she hopes to do some more gigs to earn some money so that she can at least afford to go to the dentist.

Giovanni Scialpi he was one of the most famous singers of the eighties, but despite his success today his life is very difficult from an economic point of view. He told it himself in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

I have not overcome my economic problems but I am not the only one living in conditions of poverty. The stop to all activities imposed by the lockdown has made matters worse. It should not be the multinationals that receive aid and “refreshments” from the state, but the smaller, independent labels.

To the journalists of the national newspaper, Scialpi told that he was in such serious difficulty that he could not even afford basic medical care. A economic condition that of the Italian singer is truly disastrous.

I am counting on concerts to be able to return to a normal life and be able to afford to go to the dentist. Like all.

The economic situation of Scialpi is worrying, but at least he is not alone in facing such a delicate moment in his life. Giovanni Scialpi is with Leo, a man who lives in Los Angeles and with whom he has been together for some time now. Despite love from a distance: