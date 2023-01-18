There are people who cannot resist seeing a little animal, since they always want to love them, as proof of this, a girl, seeing a puppy from a mechanical workshop, decided to get playing with the canine, without waiting for his reaction, would go viral.

The dog caught the attention of users of social networks, by showing his gestures of annoyance, since he chose to ignore the young woman, as she questioned his rough way of playing.

Through the digital platform of TikTok, the account Breen (@breenmeow), showed the gesture of the canine, jokingly telling him that he was playing very rude.

The clip titled, “I don’t even beg my boyfriend so much”told the story, when approaching a loin, whose owner has a mechanical workshop, seeing the furry, the girl wanted to caress him and play with the pet for a while.

“I was playing with the little dog from the auto shop and he got mad at me because I told him he plays too rough”Breen noted.

While the young woman asked him, “Why are you bitching, are you mad at me?the dog, allowed himself to be petted, and then turned his face and ignored it.

Although the girl made it clear that it was joking when she called him “rude”, the little loin continued to show his annoyance and turn his face every time she spoke, for which the woman could not help laughing.