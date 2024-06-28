US President Joe Biden made it clear on Friday that he would not run for office again if he did not believe he could do “this job because, frankly, the stakes are too high,” following his disastrous debate with Donald Trump the day before.

According to the criteria of

“I don’t walk as easily as I used to, I don’t speak as fluently as I used to, I don’t debate as well as I used to, but I know what I know: I know how to tell the truth,” Biden said at a rally in North Carolina.

“I know right from wrong. I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done. I know, as millions of Americans do, that when you get knocked down, you get back up,” he added.

(In development. Expansion soon).