From: Robin Dittrich

Press Split

For one midwife, the dream of winning the lottery became reality. She explains why she did not give up her previous job.

Munich – Only a few lottery players are lucky enough to win big. Millions of people still play regularly lotto or Toto. A Bavarian has already won 63 million euros this year. But a midwife did something after winning the lottery that many players will not understand.

Midwife wins lottery jackpot – and continues working

In 2014, midwife Ruth Breen won one million pounds in the EuroMillions, which is equivalent to about 1.18 million euros. national-lottery.co.uk she said that she is still very happy with her job as a midwife: “Giving up my role as a midwife was never an option for me. I still enjoy going to work and meeting new parents, delivering babies and working with families.”

Midwife Ruth Breen is still working even after winning the lottery ten years ago. © picture alliance/dpa/PA Media | Anthony Devlin

Ruth Breen reports that some aspects of her work are different now: “A lot has changed in the last ten years, and then again not so much.” She is particularly happy that her lottery win has enabled her to reduce her working hours. Working part-time means she can spend more time with her daughter: “We’ve had great holidays, but we’ve tried to keep our feet on the ground, and I think work helps me do that.”

Despite her modesty, midwife allows herself a luxury in her life

When asked why she didn’t give up her job completely, she simply replied: “I love my job.” She wants to continue to be there for people and act as a role model for her daughter. She doesn’t have any special demands in her work because of her large lottery win: “I don’t introduce myself and say: ‘Oh, by the way, I won a million ten years ago,'” said the midwife.

She can still live well off her lottery win. To mark the anniversary of her good fortune, she supported a charity project in Wigan. In addition to such projects, the midwife also treats herself to something special every now and then: shoes by designer Jimmy Choo. “I almost cried when I paid for them in Selfridges because I couldn’t believe I had the money for them. It was a bit overwhelming. The collection is a bit bigger now. I don’t cry as much anymore,” said Ruth Breen. Meanwhile, another lottery winner was less lucky; he missed a deadline – and ultimately came away empty-handed. (rd/dpa)