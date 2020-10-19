A few thousand customers are gathered in the streets of the Sanlitun store, one of the temples of luxury consumption in Beijing, China. Without a mask, wandering among the stalls of jewelry and handbags, Li, 30, satisfies her need to buy products in large quantities. “Today I spent 5,000 euros, she indicates. The mall is very crowded and my favorite items are often sold out, such as shoes and bags. I don’t count everything I buy! “

When there are new products, I take the opportunity to buy a lot of them. Like before !

Wang is walking, too, flanked by one of her friends. “There is a crazy world, she exclaims. They limited the number of buyers at the entrance. I bought a small bag from the new Louis Vuitton collection that I had ordered online: I came to pick it up. I paid 1,200 euros for it and this is my second bag from a major French brand this year. “

Will China win the economic battle of the post coronavirus Covid-19 sequence? While Europe and the United States suffer in the face of a second wave of the coronavirus epidemic, the Chinese economy is confirming its recovery. In its forecasts, the IMF mentions a return to normalcy in China faster than expected and the country, from which the pandemic started, will escape recession: if we are to believe the figures published on Monday, October 19, the consumption resumed in the third quarter. This is evidenced, for example, by sales of luxury goods by the LVMH group, which turned positive in China over the same period. Auto sales, they increased by nearly 13% in September over a year.

This recovery of the world’s second-largest economy is further penalized by the global slowdown, even though exports have recovered thanks to strong foreign demand for medical equipment and remote work. Mr. Liu organizes business events and confirms the recovery, while remaining cautious: “We have laid off almost 40% of the employees and we have started recruiting new ones in the last month “, he indicates

Since we were under enormous financial pressure for the first six months, I am careful: I don’t want to grow too quickly.

After the trade war with the United States and the global slowdown linked to the Covid-19 coronavirus, Chinese leaders are increasingly insisting on China’s willingness to rely on itself first. The world factory intends to both catch up with its technological backwardness in strategic sectors and develop its domestic market. The post-Covid-19 era may be decisive for the world’s second-largest economy.