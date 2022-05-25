Moments earlier, in the plenary, the president of the Chamber countered the now ex-vice: “I will not react to any type of sealing”

the deputy Marcelo Ramos (PSD-AM) told the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), which “don’t bend to anyone’s whims”. The statement was given during a speech at the Plenary of the House this Tuesday (24.May.2022).

branches he left the post of vice-president of the Chamber after Lira dismissed 3 of the 7 members of the Board of Directors, the direction of the House on Monday (May 23).

“You have always had someone on the Board willing to help Brazil, and you will continue to have —down here, in the plenary, where I never left — a deputy to help Brazil, but an independent deputy who does not bend to anyone’s whims.,” said the congressman.

After Ramos’ speech, Lira countered and said: “I will not react to any type of public speaking and social media uproar on the part of any deputy in this House.”.

The president of the Chamber also stated that “there is no need to refute the interference of any other Power in this House if all our decisions are based on majority decisions, of the collective of this Plenary. The only monocratic decision was a request for interference by the Electoral Justice at the table of this House”.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

To dismiss the congressmen, Lira used the argument that these deputies changed parties and the positions belong to the old acronyms because they are divided according to the sizes of the legends. He made the decision supported by a literal reading of the House’s internal regulations, which says, in its 8th article:

“5th In the event of a change of party legend, the member of the Board will automatically lose the position he holds, applying the provisions of § 2 of this article to fill the vacancy.“

Lost their positions on the Board:

Marcelo Ramos (PSD-AM) – 1st vice-president, left the PL to join the PSD;

Marília Arraes (SD-PE) – 2nd secretary, left the PT to join Solidarity;

Rose Modesto (União-MS) – 3rd secretary, left the PSDB to join the Union.

However, in 2016, Eduardo Cunha interpreted the article in a different way. In a “issue of order” –as the questions raised about compliance with the rules of the Chamber are called–, the then president of the House decided that a deputy could continue with his position in the Bureau when he changed parties, as long as he stayed in the same block.

According to the Amazon congressman, Lira withdrew the post of vice president after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “told him to take it out” in one of lives carried out by the Chief Executive.

Ramos considers that Lira’s decision is political and that he is “fulfilling a determination of the President of the Republic”.

“I received several messages that if I stopped criticizing the president on account of the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products) in the Manaus free zone, they would not change the position. I made a choice. Between staying in the position of vice president and walking with my head down in this house, I chose to give up the position and defend the interests of the people of Amazonas and continue with my head held high.”, he stated.

The election of the new occupants of the 3 positions of the Board of Directors of the Chamber is scheduled for Wednesday (25.May).