Former president made the statement without directly mentioning the coach who had his profiles suspended by order of the TSE

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Saturday (Aug 24, 2024), without mentioning names, that it does not agree with the blocking of the social media accounts of the candidate for mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB). Classified the case as “censorship”.

“Regardless of who has their network censored, I do not agree with this practice, because it is becoming more and more routine. Soon we will all be censored. I just want to make it very clear, regardless of who it is, I do not agree with censorship, okay?” stated on his profile on X (ex-Twitter).

Marçal and Bolsonaro exchanged barbs on social media. Later, the candidate classified the case as a electoral discussion. Said everything will be “right after the election“.

The coach’s social media profiles were temporarily suspended this Saturday (24.Aug) by order of judge Antonio Maria Patiño Zorz, of the TRE (Regional Electoral Court) of São Paulo.

The PRTB candidate is being investigated on suspicion of abuse of economic power and improper use of the media. The investigation began after the PSB (Brazilian Socialist Party) of São Paulo, led by candidate Tabata Amaral, filed a lawsuit on Thursday (August 22), in the city’s 1st Electoral Zone.