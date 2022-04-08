The survivors of the pandemic did not lose two years of life, we gained them. Florestan.

Sunday will be the mother of all electoral rehearsals ahead of the 2024 presidential succession.

The process en route to the mandate revocation consultation has been marked by the widespread violation of the constitutional norm promoted by President López Obrador and approved by Morena in December 2019, following his instruction. Thus, its article 35, in the fourth section, establishes that the (National Electoral) Institute will promote the participation of citizens in popular consultations and will be the only instance in charge of disseminating them.

And this precept has been compulsively violated by the government and its party, from the President of the Republic downwards, which denies the reiterated Juarista principle that outside the law, nothing; above the law, no one. Only them.

Hand in hand with this dress rehearsal, López Obrador will be able to measure his vote reserve, 30 million in 2018, with the number of participants, and the operation of Morena’s electoral machinery.

This is the background of the mandate revocation consultation in which I am not going to participate because López Obrador was elected President of the Republic for the period from December 1, 2018 to September 30, 2024, a mandate to which he committed in his taking office when before the Nation and Congress, he protested to comply and enforce the Constitution and the laws that emanate from it.

Although I don’t know if that commitment has been dented by your declaration that you shouldn’t come to me with the story that the law is the law, because despite what you say, the law is still the law in a State of Law, even if it is breached, as it has been breached, with impunity and for electoral purposes.

PATCHWORK

1. FAULT.- The winner of the Court’s dismissing the constitutional controversy of the Electricity Industry Law was its operator, Adán Augusto López Hernández, who obtained the vote of Minister Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz Mena, who has already left the decision-maker to Arturo Zaldívar, although the criterion of unconstitutionality persists and the spaces open to the amparos;

2. SACRAL.- Morena summoned to approve the electrical reform at Easter, although it does not have the 334 votes of the qualified majority, they do not have the votes of the PRI to carry it out. However, the session is firm for Holy Tuesday; Y

3. DIRECT.- López Obrador confirmed the existence of the denied conflict with the government of Joe Biden, pointing to his government as an operator of lobbyists to prevent the approval of the electricity reform, which is an improper intervention in the internal affairs of Mexico, but which He had denied over and over again. And he denounced that the officials sent by Biden, including John Kerry, have pressured him not to prosper. Whats Next?

For holidays, I don’t know if deserved but necessary, see you after Easter.