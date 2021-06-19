It is true that it is only the second game, that in the debut in this Copa América of Brazil 2021 against Chile the Argentine team left many doubts, and that some defensive shortcomings were raised again in the Mané Garrincha of Brasilia in the meeting last night against Uruguay.
I am not going to deny that I am concerned that the national team led by Lionel Scaloni cannot define the confrontations when it has everything to do it, and that, as we well know, this is paid very dearly, with a goal from the rival that on many occasions achieves it. without having deserved it.
It is also true that the clear candidate to win this title again is Brazil, not only for being local: it is enough to observe every time Tité’s team jumps onto the pitch, the superiority it shows over its rivals and the variety of footballers in all the positions he holds, far above the others.
But Brazil does not have Lionel Andres Messi, and Argentina does. And yesterday the best player on the planet played like saying “Look, here I am, eh, are you so sure that Brazil is going to win it?”
Is that the “10” put the team on his shoulder from minute 1 to minute 95, taking charge of the Argentine game and keeping the ball like a magnet: the Uruguayan rivals who tried to get rid of it were ridiculed, because it really is impossible to do so.
From Messi it is possible to explain the Argentine victory by 1 to 0, almost without shocks, against the always difficult Uruguay of “Maestro” Tabárez: starting from the right towards the center as in his beginnings in Barcelona, assisting Guido Rodríguez (of great game, replacing none other than Paredes) in the early goal to give some peace of mind, joining with De Paul, Lo Celso and Nico González to try to nurture Lautaro Martínez.
Beyond the good performances that he exhibited in his appearance, the return of “Cuti” Romero after injury marked a challenge because he had nothing less than Cavani-Suárez in front of him, but the man from Atalanta stood perfectly alongside Otamendi; Molina and Acuña also complied on the sides, with the Udinese man even going so far as to finish off Muslera’s goal.
Argentina continues to leave doubts in the background, however, with plays on the verge of the penalty and with that ugly feeling that at any moment they can equalize you, because the team does not know how to finish the games, or at least it could not do it in these two games of Eliminatory and other so many of Glass America.
But she has a 33-year-old guy, which in the next few days will reach 34, but it looks like 20 not only because of the physical capacity that continues to surprise us all, but because of the mentality of wanting to win a title at all costs with the country he loves, despite having experienced many setbacks, having met with so many elusive results, when at last it seemed that it was going to happen.
The star yesterday showed that he is hungrier than ever: How do you want me not to get excited if our symbol is asking me with its game? Well surrounded, we can get excited once more. With Messi as the flag, as always.
