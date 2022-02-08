Giorgia Meloni chooses not to vaccinate her daughter and explains why, creating controversy among experts. “The chances of a child dying from Covid are the same as that of dying struck by lightning”, assures the leader of the Brothers of Italy in an interview with the press, with reference to the statistics for young people up to 20 years of age. “This is a trial vaccine, ending in 2023,” she said. Here is the replica.

PAPERBOARD – “Honorable Giorgia Meloni, you are free not to vaccinate your daughter. Not to make public disinformation about vaccines. Thank you” tweeted the president of the Gimbe Foundation, Nino Cartabellotta.

BURIONI – “Melons: the chances of a boy dying from Covid are the same as that of dying struck by lightning” tweets the virologist Roberto Burioni who, to deny what was stated by the leader of the Brothers of Italy in an interview with ‘La Stampa’, in the same ‘twitter’ it also reports numbers: “Years 2020-2021: deaths from lightning in the US: 28 (of all ages) – writes Burioni – deaths from Covid in the US: 900 (under 18)”.