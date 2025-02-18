Magnesium citrate, as we know, is a very popular supplement thanks to its high absorption and effectiveness. Is designed to complement a low food in sources of magnesium and also in health conditions that affect this nutrient.

In fact, certain people use it to improve muscle, bone and nervous health, as well as to relieve occasional constipation. In addition to its use as a supplement, Magnesium citrate is used as a laxative and to prepare the intestine before medical proceduresaccording to ‘Laboratories Farma’.

Properties

Among their benefitsthe following should be highlighted:

Soft laxative effect . It has soft laxative properties, which makes it effective to relieve occasional constipation and promote intestinal regularity.

. It has soft laxative properties, which makes it effective to relieve occasional constipation and promote intestinal regularity. Acidity regulation . It helps neutralize excess acid in the stomach, improving digestion and relieved problems related to acidity.

. It helps neutralize excess acid in the stomach, improving digestion and relieved problems related to acidity. Improvement of muscle and nervous function . It is vital for the proper function of the muscles and the nervous system.

. It is vital for the proper function of the muscles and the nervous system. Bone and DNA formation . It contributes to the formation and maintenance of bone mass and is essential for DNA synthesis.

. It contributes to the formation and maintenance of bone mass and is essential for DNA synthesis. Immune system protection. Reinforces the immune system, helping the body to fight infections and diseases.

In depth

Before this panorama, many Spaniards wonder how magnesium citrate affects rest. Well, the pharmaceutical and micronutrition specialist, Helena Roderohas revealed in its Tiktok that magnesium is essential for more than 300 biochemical processes in the body.

Specificallycontributes to the proper functioning of the muscles and nervessupport a robust immune system, keeps stable heart rate and helps strengthen bones. As if that were not enough, regulate blood glucose levels and Participate in energy and protein production.

To take into account

With this, it should be noted that its consumption It is not mandatory if your daily nutritional needs are covered, But it emphasizes that most do not get the necessary magnesium. Hence, except for you to have diagnosed renal failure, There is no problem that you supplement.

Of course, with respect to tiredness, the reality is that this may be due to various factors, so the cause is the first thing to find out. “You have to do An individualized assessment that you must consult your doctor, “the expert clarifies.

In general, Help people with problems to get a repair dream or who need to reduce fatigue. It is also positive to relax the muscles or recover them after intense activity or regulate the intestinal function in those who suffer from constipation.