In addition to the condolences for the death of Carlos Menem, there were also harsh messages from critics and detractors of the former president. This was the case of Hebe de Bonafini, who through a statement expressed a hard message.

“I do not regret his death, nor do I want him to rest in peace”, said the president of the Mothers Association of Plaza de Mayo, a phrase she used to title the statement of the entity she represents.

In the document, Bonafini maintains that Menem “did a lot of damage to the country” and that “he made up many lies.” The harshest criticism was to be expected: “Dictated pardon for the murderers of our sons and daughters“recalled the activist for human rights, about the pardons of the former president to the military leadership of the last dictatorship.

He also criticized the former president’s frivolity: “He devoted himself to show business while the country was starving,” he said.

“The hypocrisies begin to appear. Everyone raving about him … I I understand those who have to resort to formalities, which are very clear, “he said, in an underhanded criticism without a specific addressee.

And asked look at “who bless you” because – he considered – “they are all those that could obtain some profit with him”.

The harsh statement from the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo on the death of Carlos Menem. Photo Madres.org

The full text:

Today’s news is: “Menem died.” And then hypocrisies begin to appear. Everyone is raving about him … I understand those who have to resort to formalities, which are very clear. This is the institutional game.

But Mothers cannot be like that, nor do we have to resort to any formality. We do politics from informality.

Menem appointed Domingo Cavallo as Minister of the Economy, who ordered the scientists to wash the dishes, mistreated the teachers and handed the country over to the multinationals.

Menem was in the smuggling of weapons, a fact that the Mothers denounced in a timely manner very seriously.

Menem issued a pardon for the murderers of our sons and daughters. Almost nothing, right?

He dedicated himself to show business while the country starved and left us retirees on the canvas.

And in 45 days their bands entered our House 15 times. And not only did he enter, he also looted it.

We do not regret the death of Menem. We can’t say we feel it.

The truth is that he was a man who did a lot of damage to the country and who made up many lies.

That’s where the systematic lies in politics began. It was good on the right, the right that steals.

He destroyed the fields where ginger had only recently been planted, and ruined the families who cultivated them, to make an airstrip there. I have a lot to tell about Menem, and I am sorry that we have to endure in the first hours after his death so much silence and so much hypocrisy.

He was not the best president. Let’s look at who blessed it: all those who were able to make a profit with it.

I hope that others are repudiating him like me, this former president who did not deserve to be, who made the country a ball, who destroyed it and made fun of us, who danced while we were starving.

I am not truly sorry for his death, nor do I want him to rest in peace.

Hebe de Bonafini President of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Association.

