Is it going to be strange to play in front of 15,000 spectators after such a long time?

No, not at all strange. We are all looking forward to playing in front of our fans, it will be a spectacular moment. We have been an audience for a year and a half in National Team matches at home, the two times we played with an audience was away and the feeling was positive. We are looking forward to a good game for our fans.

What do you think that the Olympic athletes are vaccinated and that the soccer team is not vaccinated?

I have no opinion on that, I think you may not be interested in my opinion.

Who will be the starting goalkeeper of Spain in the Eurocup?

I do not know. Or yes, I know, but I can’t say.

Robert Sánchez, an unknown goalkeeper, does he have a chance to start?

If you’re on the 24-squad, you obviously have options. I trust the ability of those who are. What I see every day motivates me more. Any of the three goalkeepers gives me sufficient guarantees to play as a starter.

Today it is 21 years since Casillas made his debut with Spain, don’t you miss an indisputable goalkeeper in the National Team?

No, I have not missed it. I am used to dealing with controversies and debates that arise. I am delighted with what I have, I do not complain about the lists that I make and the players I have generate confidence in me.

Putting a player who has not made his starting debut, isn’t that taking too much risk?

Any of the 24 that I have brought can play as a starter. There is a lot of topic in football. We have seen a European final in which all 11 of a team, Villarreal, score their penalty in the shootout without having tried penalties. If they had lost there would have been talk of aberration. I am not worried about any position or the goal or any other demarcation.

He looks very optimistic, more optimistic than players, fans and the press.

I’m not going to convince you. You will be convinced, if the ball enters. I have to convince the players. I am convinced that it is a difficult team to beat. I can be wrong, but I think we are among the six or seven favorites to win the European Championship.

You have not used defense of three, do you rule out being able to change the drawing?

My theory is better that it is better to master a system to perfection, that the players master all the game situations of a system. I think it is better to master one system well, than to have three systems and not master them. In addition, the systems change, they vary because sometimes we get the ball with three or two. I am convinced that mastering a system and working with that system always ends up paying off.

How have you seen the European finalists?

They are all very well. Those who have won are happier than those who have lost, of course. They can all play against Portugal except for Adama, who will be the only one who does not participate tomorrow.

How are you seeing the internationals these first days? Have you been surprised by any?

On Wednesday they did a spectacular training session, with great intensity. I see everyone very hooked and it does not surprise me because we have followed them a lot. I see Pablo Sarabia especially motivated, it could be the most positive note, although I already knew about its quality, I am liking it.

What do you expect from the friendlies?

We would like the two friendlies before the debut to be easy matches. But Portugal is the current champion of Europe and the Nations League, top level, an important rival and one of the favorites to win the European Championship. It will be a complicated and difficult game, we will try to do what we did at the home of Germany, Belgium, Portugal.

What message does he send to the fans? Let them be pessimistic.

I do not see the fans pessimistic in any case. On the street they convey a lot of optimism and encouragement to me. I hope that as many as possible will attend Wanda, Butarque and La Cartuja and we hope to be at the level of the fans.

Does De Gea need a special affection after what happened in the Europa League final?

I try to give the affection that I consider to each player. De Gea adds when he plays, when he does not play, when he comes after losing to the final, he is a player who always adds. I thought De Gea was being criticized, but I see that it is the goalkeeper position that makes you criticize (laughs).

What is the difference between Adama’s injury and Sergio’s to summon one yes and the other no?

I am interested in the Selection. The day I gave the list I dedicated it to explain why I called one and did not call others. We are focused on the European, on what we can control, the rest interests me very little.