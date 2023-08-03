In response to Weintraub, Karina Kufa said that the former president is aware of his support for the new STF minister

Lawyer Karina Kufa, who acts in cases of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), countered criticism for having confirmed his presence at the inauguration of the new minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Cristiano Zanin. On her social networks, she responded directly to a criticism by Bolsonaro’s former education minister. Abraham Weintraub. “I don’t care about envious opinion”he wrote in his profile on twitter this Wednesday (2.Aug.2023).

In her post, the lawyer stated that she always maintained “good relationship with the Judiciary and that he advised his client of his support and participation in Zanin’s inauguration. “I do not militate against the power I act”.

“When the ‘critics’ are arrested, they will look for me to defend them in the STF. I am a lawyer and I have always maintained a good relationship with the judiciary”Karina said.

Weintraub had posted on his twitter a print of the story in which Karina confirmed her presence in Zanin’s possession. “NoI don’t know if it’s true… today I don’t doubt anything coming from these people”, wrote the former minister and added: “ANDthis right is very much in shit”. In the comments of the former minister’s post, other users of the social network also criticized the lawyer.



Possession in the STF

Lawyer Cristiano Zanin takes office this Thursday (3.Aug.2023) as Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court). appointed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), the PT’s former lawyer was approved by the Senate on June 21.

Before being approved by the plenary, the candidate went through a sabbatical at the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of the House, where he was approved by 21 votes to 5. The vote had no abstentions.