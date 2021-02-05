I don’t know if the 500% increase in Tesla shares can be considered a bubble, or if Messi will finish the following season at Barça (or if he should). I cannot comment on the implications of solving the Hodge Conjecture, although the prize for whoever solves it, estimated at a million dollars, would have to be an incentive to try. On the other hand, I do not know why Hilaria Baldwin, born in Boston, affirms forcefully that she is Mallorcan – I also like Boston, but I usually remember that I was not born there. Nor do I know what to answer when they ask me if self-fiction is tricky, although I do not add, as I suspect, that everyone does what they can (that great truth that brings us all together under the same umbrella: you don’t do what you want if you don’t which may well). I still don’t know my opinion of the Keto diet or the paleotraining, or on which side it is better for the toilet paper to fall, if it is stuck to the side of the wall or away from it. As if all this were not enough, I still do not understand the consequences of the factual openness of the Dasein, and I have not been able to elucidate, despite having read a lot on the subject, if the 52 hertz whale is the loneliest whale on earth or rather the opposite: the most absolutely free and happy whale that, knowing that it was not heard , roam the ocean at ease.

