The Bolgare community is shocked after the news of the loss of Daniel Dossena. Dad and husband, struck by a sudden illness at the age of 34

The unfortunate event took place in the province of Bergamo, Daniel Dossena he passed away forever at the age of 34, leaving behind a wife and two small children, aged 4 years and 8 months.

Daniel Dossena was at his home last Friday night when a sickness it hit him suddenly.

The 118 health workers immediately rushed to the scene, who transported him to thePope John XXIII hospital of Bergamo in the shortest possible time.

Unfortunately it is off forever the December 3, 2022. The doctors could not help but declare his death.

When it happened it shocked the entire community, because despite being only 34 years old, Daniel was well known in the political sphere.

He had been nominated the youngest councilor of Bolgare. From 2014 to 2019 it was majority leader egsecretary of the league of Bolgare. He was also responsible for sales at Laura Catering Srl in Carobbio.

Not only that, the 34-year-old was Civil Defense Volunteer.

A boy admirable, determined and well liked by all. A boy who had become a man, who was building his new life together with his family, a beautiful wife and two small children.

No one would have ever expected such great pain, he died forever in the night at just 34 years old. No one could predict or avoid it.

immense theaffection that his family is receiving after the unpleasant news and so many i farewell messages appeared on social media: