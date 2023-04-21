These are the words of the famous butcher on TikTok for his videos

The famous butcher on TikTok speaks again Donato De Caprio, on the disappearance of his mother, who lost her life at the hands of her neighbor, being treated at a mental health center. The man claims to don’t know why it happened. He wasn’t at home at the time, he was at work. And it was warned by his son.

I don’t know how she got into the house, my mom only opened it to my sister and me.

These are the words of the butcher who is very popular on social networks, excluding that everything was born from the jealousy of the neighbor for his success on TikTok. At Porta a Porta Donato De Caprio, three days after the murder of his mother Rosa Gigante, which took place in the western district of Naples, Pianura, explains:

No, I have no idea why that happened.

I was working, I had a phone call from my son, he told me that his grandmother wasn’t feeling well, but she couldn’t speak because she is a child. Then the lady downstairs told me come home your mum is not well.

The butcher said that, when he got home, he didn’t even have time to see her or go inside. The Police had already closed and barred everything. Still he wonders why the neighbor did such a thing. And above all how she could have entered the house, given that the mom was visually impaired and it opened only to him and his sister.

Donato De Caprio and the disappearance of his mother: he wonders how the neighbor got in

The man doesn’t give peace about what happened. And he can’t even explain why the woman made this gesture. But he rules out that everything was born out of his popularity on social media with millions of followers and many people lined up in front of his shop in Pignasecca.

After a day of closure for mourning, the delicatessen, opened with the influencer partner Steven Basalarihas reopened its doors. And in front of the shop, many people wanted to offer their condolences, even if Rosa’s son was not there.