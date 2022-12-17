Far from what might be believed, it is relatively common for there to be people who were not registered at the time of their birth, nor in the few months or years that followed, that is, they do not have a birth certificate, which makes many civil processes difficult according to they are growing Luckily, it’s never too late to fix it.

If you are one of those cases where you wonder “I do not have a birth certificate, I was never registered or registered, what can I do?”here we explain what is the extemporaneous birth certificate and how to get it.

How to register a person who was never registered

People who feel identified with the phrase “I do not have a birth certificate, I was never registered or registered” They have to ask themselves at some point, what happens when a person is not registered? is there really a problem? The answer is yes. The birth certificate is the basis for other official documents and identifications, for which it is essential to have it, that is, to be registered.

Curiously, this type of case of unregistered people occurs especially in those who were born in Mexico and have lived abroad since childhood, although it also occurs in those who have always lived within the national territory. Luckily, both for those who have their residence in another country, or in a state of the Mexican Republic, there is the Untimely Registration of Birth Certificate.

This registration usually has a cost, but also from time to time in all the entities of the country there are campaigns that offer the service at no cost, you just have to be very attentive to it.

The requirements to issue an extemporaneous birth certificate vary according to the age of the person:

180 days from birth to 2 years

Certificate of non-existence

Proof of address

Birth certificate

Parents’ birth or marriage certificates

parent identification

from 2 to 18 years

Certificate of non-existence

Proof of address

Birth certificate

Parents’ birth or marriage certificate

Evidence of studies or activity carried out, if studying or working

Testimonial statement rendered before the DIF or Municipal Civil Registry

parent identification

Adults

Certificate of Non-existence

Proof of address

Birth certificate

Birth and marriage certificate of the parents, or birth certificate of siblings

Evidence of studies or work, if any

Testimonial statement rendered before the DIF or Municipal Civil Registry

parent identification

Baptism certificate, if you have it

The Certificate of Non-existence it can be obtained in the Civil Registry, right there the procedure for the extemporaneous birth certificate is carried out, or, alternatively, you can get advice on the subject.

So, if you got tired of saying “I don’t have a birth certificate, I was never registered”, now you know how you can make your extemporaneous registration. The cost of the service is around $600 pesos, but every year campaigns are promoted in all states, which guarantee a free and more practical service.