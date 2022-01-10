The Madrid go back to Riad, the capital of Saudi Arabia. I don’t mean the 2020 Super Cup, conquered in Jeddah, a beautiful city with a beach located 948 kilometers from Riyadh. The precedent, which requires warning, dates from 2008. Madrid had just won their second League consecutive, with the addition of having scored 18 points Barça (almost like now) and the Barça team starred in a historic hallway to the champion in the Bernabéu. Xavi he was there, so you know what I’m talking about …

Let’s go back to the dire precedent of Riyadh. The whites took advantage of the ‘Champion’ effect and took two million euros from the Arabs for playing a friendly in the stadium King Fahd, the same one this Wednesday, losing to him Al Nasr by 4-1. Somewhat misleading, because with the headlines those of Schuster they were winning firmly (0-1, goal from Robben), but with the carousel of changes of the second part the Arabs passed over the whites. It is only a simple anecdote, but you have to take note …

It is true that due to the inertia of both teams, Madrid arrives with the tail wind and bettors do not risk in favor of Xavi. But I don’t trust myself and I hope for a merciless Madrid that plays at a thousand revolutions and smells blood. If Barça is touched and with doubts, it is not necessary to pity under any circumstances. To the enemy, no water. A triumph in this Classic in Arab lands would represent a turning point with collateral damage for this permanent forward flight of Laporta (“We are back”, dixit) and a total reinforcement for the happy proposal of Ancelotti. No more friendlies in Riyadh. This Wednesday is very serious.