In reaction to the speeches of magistrates, president of the Senate declares that no institution has a monopoly on the defense of democracy

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Thursday (November 23, 2023) that “does not allow receiving gratuitous aggression” of ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court). The speech takes place in reaction to criticism from magistrates regarding the approval of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that limits the powers of the Court in the Upper House on Wednesday (22.Nov.2023). The congressman said he will not comment on the statements.

“I do not allow myself to debate or debate any of these statements by STF ministers, because I consider that the STF is not a political stage or arena. It is a house that must be respected by the Brazilian people”he told journalists.

In a harsh tone, Pacheco said that no one or no institution has a monopoly on the defense of democracy and that institutions “they are not untouchable” in the country.

“I want to say that no one and no institution has a monopoly on defending democracy in Brazil. Because here from this pulpit of the Federal Senate plenary, I, as president, defended the STF, defended the Electoral Court, defended electronic voting machines, defended the ministers of the STF, defended our country’s democracy. I repelled all anti-democratic demonstrations, including the one that substantiated the attacks on January 8th, which we suffered. But this does not mean that institutions are untouchable due to their responsibilities”he said.

The president of the Senate stated that the PEC is strictly technical in nature. According to him, the PEC is a “absolutely healthy improvement”. The congressman made an appeal for reading and understanding the proposal “before there is any type of political exploitation” of the theme.

“What did we do yesterday [22.nov] in the Senate was to ensure that a law conceived by the representatives of the people, in the two houses of the Legislative Power, the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate, after passing through committees, through extensive debate, listening to society, plenary approach and plenary approval, sanctioned by a President of the Republic, this law can only be declared unconstitutional by the STF panel. There is nothing different from that”he stated.

Pacheco also said that he does not accept the issue being politicized. “The political discourse in Brazil is unfortunately very poor, very empty of arguments, to be able to allow itself to be led to a discussion of this level. Between right and left, between a president and a former president”he said.

Defender of the proposal from the outset, the president of the Upper House said once again that the other powers cannot allow a single minister to say that a law is unconstitutional. He again also denied that the PEC is a retaliation or confrontation.

“We cannot allow the individuality of a STF minister to declare a law unconstitutional without the collegiality of the STF. Therefore, I do not accept the desire to politicize and generate an institutional problem around a topic that has been debated as clearly as possible, which does not constitute any type of confrontation, any type of retaliation, and we would never allow ourselves to do that. Because it’s something purely technical for improvement”he said.

He also mentioned once again that the Senate is seeking a balance between powers.

“We are here providing a search for balance between the powers, I repeat so that a law voted in the National Congress, which is made up of representatives of the Brazilian people, is not deconstituted by a unilateral act of a person who, no matter how important it is, as a minister of the Federal Supreme Court, does not overlap with the National Congress, the President of the Republic and does not overlap with the collegiate body of his own House”he said.

Senators react

In addition to Pacheco, other members of the House also commented on the statements made by STF ministers. PL leader, senator Carlos Portinho (RJ) stated that criticism is “natural” in relation to the Three Powers.

“Our role is to legislate and the Judiciary to enforce the laws. Nothing can intimidate Congress in fulfilling its relevant social function. We legislate daily”, the senator told Power360.

On X (formerly Twitter), the senator Alessandro Vieira (MDB-SE) mentioned the 2018 speech by the current president of the STF, Roberto Barroso, to respond to minister Gilmar Mendes. “In view of the speech of the notorious Gilmar Mendes about the PEC, all I can do is quote the current president of the Court, in a 2018 session: ‘V. Ex. [Vossa Excelência] It shames us, Your Excellency is a dishonor to the court’, ‘You have no idea, you have no patriotism, you are always after some interest other than that of Justice’”, he wrote Vieira.

UNDERSTAND THE PEC

PEC 8 of 2021 limits monocratic decisions in the STF. It was approved in the Senate, on Wednesday (Nov 22), by 52 votes in favor and 18 against. The proposal now goes to the Chamber of Deputies. The section that changed the rule on requests for review (extra deadline) was removed by the rapporteur, senator Amin Esperidião (PP-SC).

The text established that requests of this nature would be granted collectively, with a maximum period of 6 months. Today, in the Supreme Court, each minister can request a review individually, having a period of up to 90 days to resume the trial. The withdrawal took place after a request from party leaders and an amendment from the senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA).

During the discussion, the rapporteur also accepted an amendment from the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), which proposed that, when an unconstitutionality is declared, the affected Power can defend itself. For example, if it was the Executive, it is up to the AGU (Attorney General of the Union). But if it is the Legislature, lawyers from the Chamber and Senate must defend it.

The PEC prohibits ministers from giving monocratic decisions that suspend:

effectiveness of laws;

normative acts (commands from the Executive Branch for the correct application of laws);

acts of the President of the Republic, the Senate, the Chamber and Congress.

The government acted discreetly to avoid approval of the text, which is disliked by Supreme Court ministers and placed the president of the Senate under pressure from magistrates.

The proposal gained strength in Congress after you speak by the president of the STF, Roberto Barroso, at a UNE (National Union of Students) event. “We defeated censorship, we defeated censorship, we defeated torture, we defeated Bolsonarism”he stated.