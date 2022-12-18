I did not get my driver’s license as late as Lopetegui, the character of Juan Diego Botto. He was about thirty when I enrolled in the driving school, but he looked as old and ridiculous to me as the 45-year-old professor in the series. I don’t like to drive (Movistar +). Any viewer connects with this miniseries by Borja Cobeaga (the Spanish comedy of the year, and by far, since we are making lists and compilations), but older drivers see it with a slight gesture of self-pity. I understand Lopetegui because I have been Lopetegui. Most of the spectators have been those who laugh at Lopetegui.

The forced foot is very rigid: a misanthropic forty-something wants to get his card. This approach forces the scriptwriters to a very severe discipline so that things do not remain in a sketchbut Cobeaga’s talent transcends the joke and makes a world grow around the anecdote. I don’t like to drive it has a census of secondary characters that are as funny as they are friendly, such as the driving school teacher (a talkative David Lorente with a scattered comic vision) or the student (Lucía Caraballo). The superb and hilarious appearances by Leonor Watling and Carlos Areces (and the most fleeting one by Javier Cámara) are much more than mere box office lures and fit into the plot like driving gloves fresh from the glove compartment. And Juan Diego Botto, with his vinegar face, is hilarious. Everything works, there is not an extra line. The text always respects the viewer and the characters, without underlining or concessions to coarse salt.

Like good driving instructors, Cobeaga makes I don’t like to drive It may seem easy and for the whole family, but I would put a warning to other writers and directors: do not try it at home. Making a series like this is very difficult.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP