Wednesday, March 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

“I do everything, the man does nothing” – Readers tell about the relationship with the “everyday free traveler”.

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
“I do everything, the man does nothing” – Readers tell about the relationship with the “everyday free traveler”.

The division of labor in a relationship may seem fair at first, but there is a certain risky period in relationships, after which the work may fall on the neck of one party. Picture: Nelli Ahosola

There never comes a moment when a man realizes to change the sheets, says Roosa, who feels that she lives in a relationship with the so-called everyday free traveler. The unequal division of labor should be tackled, as free riding has far-reaching consequences.

For children next season’s clothes, dinner left over from the fridge and clean laundry for the whole family.

Among other things, almost forty of these things Rose feels that he bears the responsibility in his family. The man does do housework, in quantity almost as much as Roosa, but usually they have to be pointed out separately.

#man #Readers #relationship #everyday #free #traveler

See also  Energy | Fennovoima takes Rosatom to court and demands almost two billion euros from the Russian company
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Agreement by management of Fernando de Noronha will be ratified in the 4th

Agreement by management of Fernando de Noronha will be ratified in the 4th

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result