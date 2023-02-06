The second time was the charm. The singer Blanca Paloma (Elche, Alicante, 34 years old) took the bronze microphone of the second edition of ‘Benidorm Fest’ and will bring her song ‘Eaea’, a particular family lullaby tribute to her grandmother Carmen, which mixes flamenco with electronics, to the Eurovision Song Contest next Saturday, May 13

This content is exclusive for subscribers Already a subscriber? Log in