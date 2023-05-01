Guest at Verissimo, Benedicta Boccoli is back to talking about cancer, how she discovered it and the importance of prevention

Almost five years after being diagnosed with breast cancer, the show girl and actress Benedicta Boccoli she went back to talking about the disease. She did it during one of the last episodes of Verissimo, underlining the importance of prevention and recalling how, according to her, she realized that there was something wrong with her.

Credit: Very true

Moderately successful actress and show girl, Benedicta Boccoli, today 57 years oldin the last five she had to fight the toughest battle of her life, the one against breast cancer.

Guest in the living room of very trueBoccoli is back to talking about her disease, how she discovered it and how important it was prevention.

She had already said in the past that, according to her, hers little dog Nina he had helped her discover the monster lurking within her.

Credit: Very true

Benedicta and the puppy are very close. One day, Boccoli said, she noticed that her dog was approaching her and repeatedly smelled an exact spot on her breast.

At first she thought her shirt was soiled with food or something she liked, but upon checking she realized it wasn’t there Nothing.

Then, while they were playing, the puppy gave them a blow with a paw causing her a small bruise. The pain then prompted the show girl to do checks and during the mammographyhe had told the doctor to check carefully at the point where, days before, Nina was approaching in an anomalous way.

It was there that the doctor discovered the tumor. Maybe a coincidence, but Boccoli is convinced that her puppy felt a biological smell different from his own right at that point.

In June, Benedicta Boccoli will finish her treatment

Credit: Very true

To Silvia Toffanin, then, Benedicta Boccoli remarked the importance of prevention in cases like yours.

In June, he said, they will be 5 years from diagnosis. Five long and tiring years, in which therapies and pills accompanied and greatly debilitated her.

In a few weeks, he will be free from that for good pill and she will throw it out the window.