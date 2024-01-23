After having already faced such an ordeal, sports journalist Paola Ferrari has announced that she will have to undergo a new operation for a recently discovered skin cancer

The TV presenter Paola Ferrari announces a new operationfor a second skin cancer, smaller and in its early stages than the previous one, which the doctors diagnosed her with. In a television interview, the sports journalist spoke about this frightening new discovery, for a neoplasm similar to the previous one, but in a milder form, which she faced years ago.

On the occasion of a television interview, which will be broadcast shortly, the journalist retraces the treatment process carried out to eradicate the neoplasm that had affected her skin. She will now have to undergo a new operation to remove a basal cell tumor from her face.

It was recently discovered, it's very small, I'll go in for surgery in a few days but then I'll still be hosting my show on Sundays.

Some time ago, during an interview given to newspaper The Truththe journalist had recounted her health problem, which today recurred, although in its initial stage and of small dimensions, therefore less worrying.

I had a malignant carcinoma of the face: I was also very scared for my job. I risked having half my face taken away. They were very good at taking care of me.

For Paola Ferrari a new facial operation to eradicate this neoplasm in its initial stage

It is a basal cell carcinoma, also on the face. I found out about it a month and a half ago, but it's absolutely in its early stages and therefore much less dramatic than what I've already had. It will be resolved in a day. It's small and I'll heal without any problems. I absolutely don't want to play the victim, if I tell this it is to say that we need to be careful: be careful, be careful, I will never stop saying it.

The journalist recalls the importance of prevention: