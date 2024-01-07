Michael Bolton, a beloved American singer-songwriter, published a long and touching post on social media yesterday, explaining that he will have to cancel some of the first dates of the international tour which was supposed to start at the beginning of February. The reason is surgery for a brain tumor, which he had to undergo at the end of the year.

Born in New Haven, Connecticut in 1953, Michael Bolton, pseudonym of Michael Bolotinachieved success at a rather late age, around 35 years old.

Countless collaborations with absolutely prominent artists in music, among which those with stand out Ozzy Osbourne, Bob Dylan, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, Ray Charles, BB King. But also Raffaella Carrà, Lady Gaga and many others.

In February he was planning to leave with the new international tour, but he found himself forced to cancel some dates due to serious health problems.

Specifically, a brain tumor which he was recently diagnosed with and for which he had to undergo a delicate surgery.

The words of Michael Bolton

The singer himself explained in great detail what happened to him, with a long and touching speech communicated broadcast via social media. Here are his words:

I want to start by wishing everyone a happy and peaceful new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with an unexpected challenge. Right before the holidays, I found out I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to the incredible medical team who treated me, the surgery was a success. I am now recovering at home and surrounded by the immense love and support of my family. For the next two months I will dedicate my time and energy to my recovery. Which means I'll have to take a temporary break from touring. It's always the hardest thing for me to disappoint my fans or postpone a show. But I have no doubt that this difficult choice serves to speed up my recovery and my return to the stage.

In conclusion Michael wanted thank everyone those who have always been close to him and are especially close at this moment: