A great goal from Luis Suarez gave Nacional the classification to the final of the Uruguayan Championship on Thursday after those led by Pablo Repetto beat Albion 0-1 at the Centenario stadium.

A few minutes from the end and when the Tricolor’s fifth tie in a row seemed inevitable, a spectacular volley from the number 9 left the rival goalkeeper without options and put the finishing touch to his team’s night.

It is that in the absence of two dates to be disputed, the Nacional not only secured first place in the accumulated Annual Table -which classifies its winner to the championship final- but also returned to the top of the Closing Tournament.

However, despite this situation, the feat was affected by the serious fall of a ball boy, who, focused on his work, ended up falling into the tunnel that leads to the changing rooms.

Fortunately, the issue did not get bigger and that is why his video became a trend on social networks under the title “I disappear”.

(You can read: President of the Hunting Federation dies attacked by buffalo he wanted to hunt).

The serious fall that went viral

Photo: Screenshot

On the left wing of the Albion stadium, the minor saw the ball coming and ran backwards, jumping included, to try to catch it.

However, he was unable to catch it and ended up falling straight into the hole that connects the changing rooms with the field.

Fortunately, the local team confirmed that The minor did not suffer any serious injuries.



In fact, it was known that Luis Suárez gave him his shirt after the incident.

At this moment, Nacional accumulates 28 units, two more than River Plate and Deportivo Maldonado. The winner of that contest will face Liverpool in a semifinal, which in the first half of the year won the Apertura Tournament. Whoever wins that match will advance to the Uruguayan final. In case it’s the

National, champion will be consecrated without having to play that second instance.

More sports news

SPORTS