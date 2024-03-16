In recent days, important new news has arrived regarding the crime Vanessa Ballan. The 26-year-old pregnant mother, who lost her life at the hands of a 41-year-old man, with whom she had been in a parallel relationship for some time, but which she had decided to end.

Fandaj Bujar since the evening he committed the crime, he has been under arrest. The officers immediately set out on his trail and therefore arranged for him to remain in prison. They found him in his house, while he was trying to run away abroad, he had also prepared the documents.

Now he has decided to write one letterwhich he had delivered to the prosecutor Michele Permunina, who is still working on the case. The man who worked as a builder explained that he had gone to the woman's house, for example speak with her. In reality he had brought the burglary tools, because he knew she would never open the door.

However, once inside the house, perhaps after the interview turned into a quarrel, for this he would have picked up a knife. The autopsy revealed that they are well seven the blows he would have inflicted on her, one of which was to the heart and therefore her death would have occurred in just a few minutes. Furthermore, from the investigations, they also discovered that the child the woman was expecting was her own comrade Nicola Scapinello.

Vanessa Ballan's crime and the evidence that framed Fandaj Bujar

Vanessa met her partner Nicola in 2013 and from their story a new relationship was born child, who is now 5 years old. During one of his shifts at the supermarket, he met this person 41 years old, of Kosovar origins.

An extra-marital affair was born between them, which went on for about 2 years. However, in August last year, the woman decided to close itbut Fandaj Bujar never accepted his decision.

In the late morning of Tuesday 19 December, after a month of silence, he showed up at the family home, with a duffle bag. Inside he had two knives and a hammer which he used to break the French window. Once inside, when she realized that Vanessa had no intention of moving in with him, she decided to put an end to his life. The investigators also have in their hands the video of a neighbor's camera, in which the 41-year-old is seen entering the house. He had a bag inside the weapon used for the crime and the tools used to enter.

