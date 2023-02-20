Guest by Silvia Toffanin Very true, Levante talked about his Sanremo Festival and the theme covered in the song “Vivo”

It has been months full of mixed emotions, those experienced by Levant. The singer, a veteran of the Sanremo Festival, was a guest of Verissimo and recounted her experience on the Ariston stage and that of becoming a mother.

Credit: Mediaset Very true

The last Sanremo festival has always made a lot of talk about itself. He was the winner Marco Mengoniwho with his song “Due Vite” preceded the revelations on the podium Lazza with the song “Cenere” e Mr Rain with “Superheroes”.

Levante was less fortunate, from a strictly ranking point of view. Her song”I live” finished only in 23rd position, in sixth from last place.

However, the Sicilian singer particularly loves this song and the text feels particularly hers, having told with it the emotions and the sensations lived from the day it is became a mother of little Alma Futura, who is now just over a year old.

The topic dealt with is the very delicate one of postpartum depression. A subject that Levante, as explained, knows very well having suffered firsthand.

Levante’s story to Verissimo

The Sicilian singer had already talked about this in the past obstaclebut these days she has once again opened up about it in a touching interview with Silvia Toffanin a very true.

First of all, he said he felt satisfied of his Sanremo, despite a good position in the standings: “I was afraid of not being able, I hadn’t been on stage since 2021“.

Then he talked about the theme of “Vivo” and her postpartum depression.

It was a tough moment, the theme is often trivialized, maybe my song will be understood sooner or later. I no longer recognized myself in my head and in my body. I didn’t want to become a mother, I was very focused on myself, I never imagined the future. But it was the right choice I could have made.

Finally, one reassurance for all those who are or will be in the same situation as you: