Laura: “I have worked in the catering industry since I was sixteen. As a hostess and sommelier, in different businesses, at different levels. And then Tamara and I met at a beach party.” Tamara: “It took a while before we got into a relationship, but once we did, the conversation turned to children. Did we want that? And how were we going to combine that with catering lives in which we both worked sixty hours a week?”

Laura: “There are couples who do it, but we didn't think it was a stable basis for a family life. Then the decision was quickly made that I would carry the pregnancy to term and look for another job. I have always liked education, so I started teaching at a secondary vocational education and later at a preschool for children between the ages of two and a half and four.”

Tamara: “Lau now works 28 hours over four days and I work four days a week as a chef at Le Jardin in Utrecht. We have had to find our way in dividing the family tasks.”

Laura: “In the beginning I found it quite difficult. After a day at work, I did the entire pick-up and evening routine on my own four times a week. And when Saar was sick, I had to pick her up from daycare, because Tamara couldn't be missed in the kitchen. Then I sometimes said: hello, why do I always have to make concessions here?”

Tamara: “My heart is in that matter; I feel responsible. But I have learned a lot in recent years.”

Laura: “Yes, you really started to look at it differently.”

Tamara: “I had to let go of some of my ego. Because it's not my kitchen, they can do it without me. And besides, I didn't want to be that woman at home who cuts the meat on Sundays, so to speak. In that respect, the mentality in the catering industry has also changed somewhat. Nowadays attention is paid to people and the work-life balance. In the past it was more: keep your mouth shut and keep working.”

Laura: “Now that Saar is almost four, we notice that things are getting a bit easier anyway. We have found our rhythm.”

Tamara: “I now work three evenings a week and one half day, so I can pick up Saar from daycare. Laura does it the other days. That is doable.”

Campsite in Italy

Laura: “I do miss the catering life, to be honest. Giving someone a nice moment, whether it's with a cup of coffee or an eight-course dinner, is still the nicest thing there is. So I would love to open my own coffee shop. Or a campsite in Italy, for example.”

Tamara: “I am very dyslexic, so that language would be a barrier for me. Anyway, I also understand that now is the time for Lau to pursue her dreams. So that catering business will come, I think. We're going to talk about the campsite later, haha!”

In brief

Tamara de Borst Laura Franke Tamara de Borst (46) is chef at restaurant Le Jardin in Utrecht. She is with Laura Franke (33)who works as a pedagogical employee at a preschool in the Kanaleneiland district of Utrecht. Tamara and Laura live in a house in Harmelen and have a daughter: Saar (3.5). Their joint income is one and a half times the average.

Tamara: “I think I have a good salary. I have a thirteenth month, a bonus – so I don't grumble.”

Laura: “For me it is less. I deliberately chose preschool because I find the development of the young child interesting, but I understand that few people want to work in childcare. It doesn't really make any progress in terms of salary.”

Tamara: “It makes a difference that we have affordable fixed costs. I was able to purchase this house at a favorable price thirteen years ago. For the rest we can just get by. We would like a larger car than our current Renault Clio, but with our savings plan we should be able to do that next year.”

Laura: “We don't skimp on good food. Cheese from the cheesemonger, bread from the bakery. We eat almost vegetarian, but the one time a week that we eat meat, I get it from the butcher.”

Tamara: “These finances are also partly the reason why we want to keep it to one child. But maybe that's not something for this article…”

Laura: “Why not? I would actually like to call it that. Everywhere I go, people ask: when is the second one coming? That really is the norm. Of course, as a non-hetero couple it works a little differently anyway. Before the pregnancy, we were on the waiting list for two and a half years for treatment in the hospital via the donor bank. If it takes that long again, Tamara will be almost fifty when the baby arrives.”

Tamara: “We could afford it, but then we would have to think more about shopping or going on vacation.”

Laura: “Can you buy sneakers for 60 euros, or will they be those for 20 euros that you have to throw away after three uses? We don't really support that. So we'll stick to one child now. Although in the future we would be open to a foster child at the weekend, for example.”

Macaroni Monday

Laura: “Everyone thinks that if you are with a chef, you must eat very well every day. Well, none of it. I cook by far the most often.”

Tamara: “I hate cooking at home. Really terrible. At work I just grab everything from the stock, everything is clean and tidy. I just can't get by in my own kitchen.”

Laura: “The other day Saar said proudly: when mommy Tammie cooks, it's always macaroni Monday!”

Tamara: “In the past, Laura and I sometimes went star tent hopping just the two of us. I can't believe we actually had that kind of money for it. ”

Laura: “If we go out for dinner now, it will more likely be pizza or we will go somewhere for fries with Saar. A completely different experience, but also fun.”

Get up and go to bed Tamara is 'chief alarm clock'. She gets up at 6.20 am with daughter Saar. Laura gets up at 7am. On workdays, Laura goes to bed between 10:00 PM and 10:30 PM. Tamara tries to lie down at 11:30 PM. Pets Laura and Tamara want a dog, preferably a Labrador, but are not at home enough to raise a puppy at the moment. Sport Tamara goes to work in the center of Utrecht by electric bicycle on weekdays. Laura walks a longer distance with her neighbor at least once a week. Babysit Both parents look after Saar every other week. She also goes to daycare two days a week. Last major release Major renovation of the house last year. This involved 10,000 euros in savings and an additional mortgage on the surplus value.

In Spitsuur, couples and singles talk about how they combine work and private life. Participate? Email to [email protected]