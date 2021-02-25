Dominique raulo

Organic dairy cow breeder (Morbihan)

Independence. This is what prompted Dominique Raulo to choose his profession. He was 30 years old when he started his breeding in 1996. At the time, he had already rolled his hump, tasted the salary. He didn’t want any more. Nor did he intend to follow the road on which his parents had set out, also breeders, but dependent on grain to feed them, and the pesticides that the companies sold them to make it grow. “They were in conventional, that’s what was done at the time,” he says, without judgment. “Me, tractors weren’t my thing. I also didn’t want the co-ops, the banks or the technicians to tell me what to do. He took over the farm and the family cows, but put them to the grass immediately, in the meadows. Four years later, he finished his conversion to organic. His approach was aimed at autonomy. “When I look in the retro, I tell myself that this is what allowed me to go in the direction of the issues of today. “

Fifty-five cows now graze on the 90 hectares it occupies in Morbihan. He grows clover and grasses there, for their protein supply. He also grows a little variety of cereals there – wheat, peas and field beans “good for the energy supply and for the life of the soil”.

Not a single pesticide

For twenty-five years, not a single soybean meal imported from Brazil or elsewhere has passed the door of his farm. Not a single pesticide either. Mechanization is reduced to its bare necessities, which includes its need for vacations. “Six weeks a year is what me and the colleague I partnered with have set out. Three each in winter and three more in summer, which they take in turn. That is to say twelve weeks during which a single person runs the shop. “We have invested in a milking parlor to make our job easier. “They also counted on a reduced yield to 220,000 liters of milk per year, when an average farm usually makes nearly 500,000. The organic label offers a valuation that makes up for the difference, he and his partner are doing with a decent income, he assures us.

This is precisely what he intends to say at the Salon à la ferme, in which he participates with the Confédération paysanne. The discussion will be political. The president of the Brittany region has promised to come there, Thursday March 4, as well as several mayors of the community of municipalities. “The territory is in the process of developing its climate plan,” explains Dominique Raulo. I want to show that a grass and organic farm can support peasants, while the region loses 1,500 each year. »M.-N. B.