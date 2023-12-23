by STEFANO OLLANU

Bagnaia, number 1

Francesco Bagnaia, by winning the 2023 MotoGP class title with the number 1 on the fairing, interrupted a negative streak that had been going on since 1998, the year of Mick Doohan's last world championship. Since then only Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez have been the only ones to win at least two consecutive world championship crowns, but they did so with their historic #46 and #93.

“Regret the 1? Never, I think that number should be mandatory for riders who win in MotoGP because it is for a few. It's also true that it gives a lot of responsibility, you feel it, because then you always have to prove that you're number 1“, Bagnaia said in the interview granted to The print.

The Barcelona incident

There is no doubt that Bagnaia's season had a turning point in the terrible highside of Barcelona, ​​where he was hit in the leg by Brad Binder. 'Pecco' has always wanted to say little about what happened and explained the reason: “Because people might have thought I was trying to make excuses, so I preferred to let it go, not say anything to anyone and mind my own business. In the end it turned out fine, so there's no need to go into this further, but I can assure you that it wasn't an easy time for me.

The accident was a complicated moment from all points of view, even at home. I actually didn't think about it too much, it all happened in an instant. More than anything it took me a long time to get back to the same as before from a sporting point of view, I'm talking about speed on the track. Under the human one, however, it took me little to return to normality“.