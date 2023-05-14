Have you ever heard of the Gabonese viper? In the footage she was spotted on the street, she was perfectly camouflaged with the environment

This video has gone viral in recent years and has reached every part of the world. Have you ever heard of the Gabonese viper? In the footage she was spotted on the street, she was perfectly camouflaged with the environment. Initially, the human eye is fooled and she cannot figure out what she is looking at at that exact moment. And that is downright dangerous.

The Gabon viper is one of the wonders of nature, but at the same time it is one of the animals most dangerous to human life. It lives on the African continent, it comes from the lush rainforests and arid savannahs of central and western Africa.

It is a snake well known for its ability to disguise itself, a real one master of disguise. Its long fangs make it one of the most venomous reptiles in the world. If you are bitten by a Gabonese viper, seek help immediately. It can cause very serious tissue damage, unbearable pain and ultimately death.

One of the characteristics that make it unique and recognizable is the triangular head. It is a very patient animal, able to blend in perfectly and that manages to don’t get caught before launching his attack.

There Gabonese viper kept as a pet

Fortunately, thanks to the remote habitats it usually chooses, encounters with humans are very rare. However, several have happened in the last year worrying episodes. Though it’s only found in Africa, some Americans like to keep it as it is pet, inside showcases.

In 2022, an unfortunate episode happened in Virginia. A man was bitten by his ‘pet’ and was rushed to Richmond Hospital, where doctors raced against time to save his life. They no longer had a supply of anti-venom and they had to contact other health centers.

Other episodes occurred in Georgia and other surrounding areas. Snakes spotted on the streets, probably escaped from the hands of their own”owners“.