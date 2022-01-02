The clip that went viral of little Cheboksary, the jack russel who runs on a sled

A few days ago one was made public on the web clip which quickly went viral. The protagonist is a jack russel, called Cheboksary that runs with a sled. Seeing it is truly incredible and in fact the video has received some success on social media.

CREDIT: PIXABAY

These dogs were born for hunt foxes. So I am tireless, they love to have goals and most of all they are full of energy.

It was the human friend who published theepisode on social media, as he wanted to know if other human families are also experiencing the same problem with these dogs. The man said he found it an activity truly amazing.

During the summer, little Cheboksary loves to run for the woods near his home. The man said he puts babies on him awards around the whole area and he is happy to go to them search for.

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

However during the winter, the situation is much more complicated. This is because the snow and ice they prevent him from doing what he loves most. Precisely for this reason his human friend has found a new one game.

Man thanks to one sledding has devised an activity that her dog loves. He didn’t think he would be so happy to carry this on target.

Little Cheboksary’s new game

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

In the video posted on the web you can see the man who thanks to a little girl harness manages to tie the sled to the dog. Besides, it is his wife who puts herself on the object to make herself to carry.

Cheboksary to everyone’s amazement is happy to do it. In fact it starts at run and when he gets to the descent he is even more satisfied. When it looks like the sled is about to overtake him, he always manages to find a way to avoid it. Here is the video of what happened below:

Obviously this clip had a lot success on social media and many complimented the man, as they say he had abrilliant idea.