Former protagonist of the well-known summer program Temptation Island, Jessica Battistello has just become a mother of a beautiful baby boy. The girl herself revealed it by publishing and sharing it on her page Instagram of two photos that portray the sweet face of the little son.

Five years have now passed since Battistello’s participation in the famous Canale5 television programme hosted by Philip Biscigliain the guise of the ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend at the time Andrea Filomena. Currently, the new mother has been in a stable and happy relationship with the entrepreneur for several years Stephen Franciscato.

The news of the happy event came directly from Dominican Republicwhere Battistello has been living with her partner for some time now.

“I can’t find the words. I’ve been totally absorbed for 3 days. Wednesday 21st at 3:32 pm our Gabriel was born. I didn’t think I’d feel so unprepared for all of this. I hope I’m up to being your mommy, my little one”.

“How different these days taste, they are so slow, so intense. Our wonderful 2 and a half years pass before me and a mix of inexplicable emotions fill my stomach. Happiness, enthusiasm, anxiety, fear and even a little melancholy. Everything is about to change and our life will certainly never be the same, but I will never forget everything we have been as a couple and that we will strive to continue to be. You are my life partner and for me you will never come second, you are the person I have decided to have by my side forever. One day our children will be grown up and we will still find ourselves, you and I, older, but you and I see us dancing just like we are doing now, just like we did when we met, on our first dates, we will continue to do so, with a few more wrinkles and stories to tell”.