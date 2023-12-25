Elena Cecchettin Ever since the day Giulia appeared to have disappeared together with her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta, she has tried to carry on her fight. She has always chosen to go in front of the cameras to tell the truth behind the story between the two young people.

The 22 year old who lived in Vigonovo together with his family, he lost his life last evening 11 Novemberat the hands of her ex-boyfriend, who most likely couldn't accept the end of their relationship.

It had ended in August of the same year, but since Filippo continued to pester Giulia, she had chosen to continue having relationships with him. She was afraid that she might make an extreme gesture.

Elena Cecchettin, Giulia's older sister, knew who she was with on the evening of November 11th go out. They could be heard until 10.30pm, then darkness. Interviewed by the newspaper The Republiche has declared:

Giulia was choosing her graduation dress. I knew she was with him, we exchanged messages while they were together. Then I wrote to her and she never viewed it again. I didn't worry, it was Saturday night, they were out. At half past one my father wrote on the family chat: 'Giulia where are you?' I am very anxious and that evening while I was in bed, I couldn't sleep. At 8 in the morning my brother writes to me: 'Do you know where Giuli is? She didn't come back.' I was in the bathroom, I burst into tears. I understood immediately.

Elena Cecchettin's memory of the two boyfriends

I couldn't eat, all I could do was cry. I know what these dynamics are like, I know them well: I know how a person morbid with jealousy who isolates you, who has no friends and who doesn't like her work, behaves. At the beginning of the story, he wanted to always be present in Giulia's life. She couldn't go out with her friends without saying it, as if she had to ask her permission. She didn't leave her space, she didn't want her to have a life outside of him.